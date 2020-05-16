No new cases in Anantapur, active ones down to 23

ANANTAPUR

16 May 2020 22:17 IST

Panchayat secretary suspended for negligence

There were no new COVID-19 positive cases reported from Anantapur district on Saturday and two female patients from Hindupur were discharged from the RDT Bathalapalli Hospital, taking the total number of discharged patients to 94. Only 23 patients were still being treated in hospitals.

While 122 cases from Anantapur district were reported positive, another 27 cases belonging to Gujarat, West Bengal and Karnataka were added to the count taking the total to 149.

Meanwhile, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu suspended Munaf, the panchayat secretary of Vidapanakal, for his negligence in getting the sanitation work done at the quarantine facility in the AP Model School. A large number of migrants from Mumbai were housed there after their return 10 days ago by a Shramik Train to Guntakal.

Advertising

Advertising

The inmates had raised objections about the poor maintenance and the then Joint Collector S. Dilli Rao had visited the facility on May 9 and got everything rectified.

Kisan trains sought

Meanwhile, Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrange special kisan trains to transport horticulture produce from the district to northern States. So far sweet lime, banana, watermelon, papaya and mangoes were being sent by lorries taking 8 to 9 days for delivery and the produce getting damaged in transit sometimes. Perishable goods should reach the destination within two to three days and it was possible only with trains, he observed.