No new case of diarrhea in Guntur on Sunday, says Minister

February 12, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

State Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini has asked officials to be on alert until the situation in Guntur, where 21 people took ill due to diarrhea, is brought under control.

At a review meeting with the Guntur district Collector Venugopal Reddy and other officials at the Collectorate on February 11 (Sunday), Ms. Rajini said that an enquiry into the incident has been initiated to find out the cause, water samples collected from affected areas and a committee of five members appointed to look into the issue.

She asked concerned officials to spread the word among people in the affected areas that clean water would being supplied through tankers, and they could make use of it. Asking officials to focus on door-to-door survey, she added that there should be no room for carelessness.

After the meeting, the Minister, addressing the media outside the Collectorate, said those suffering from diarrhea and vomiting should dial 8341396104 for help. Though no new cases were reported on Sunday, the health department will continue to be on alert and a review meeting would be held on Monday, she added.

The Minister said that steps have been taken to ensure that all urban primary health care units were equipped to provide better treatment to people presenting with these symptoms.

