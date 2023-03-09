No need to worry about H3N2 influenza virus, say health officials

March 09, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhan Parishad Commissioner and Director of Medical Education Vinod Kumar said that there was no need to worry about the H3N2 influenza virus spreading in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Vinod Kumar told the media here on Thursday that the persons who were infected with the H3N2 virus would have symptoms similar to the common cold and fever and recover in about three to four days.

He said 12 cases of H3N2 virus infection were detected at the Viral Research and Diagnostics Laboratory in Tirupati in January and nine cases were reported in February in the State.

He said people having dry cough for more than seven days could take medication and recover.

People with weaker immunity system and those aged above 65 and alcohol and tobacco addicts might have the symptoms for more than a week, he added.

He said government was providing anti-viral drugs required to treat several cases of influenza at all the hospitals in the State.

He asked the symptomatic people to wear masks in public places to avoid spreading of the virus.

Siddhartha Medical College Principal Dr. K. Sudhakar, Govt. Chest and Fever hospital, Guntur, superintendent Dr. S. Raghu also said there was no need for worry. Dr. Raghu said influenza was a common infection but it was being seen as a concern as there was a chance of people mistaking it for COVID-19.