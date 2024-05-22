No need to panic as situation in Kyrgyzstan is normal now, says APNRT Society

The AP Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society on May 22 (Wednesday) said parents of students studying in Kyrgyzstan need not worry as the situation in that country has become normal now.

In a statement, she said the APNRT Society was closely monitoring the situation in Kyrgyzstan and was in touch with the Telugu students there.

The APNRT Society was also extending counselling service to students in need of it and has been sharing relevant information and advisories issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) with students from time to time. Reiterating that Kyrgyzstan was normal, she said that the Additional Secretary, Eurasia, MEA Charanjeet Singh had informed that two direct flights would be operated daily from Bishkek to New Delhi from May 23.

Ms. Hemalatha said the Society had apprised Mr. Charanjeet Singh of the hardships being faced by students from Andhra Pradesh in Kyrgyzstan and had requested him to ensure their early repatriation.

