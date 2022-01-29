Andhra Pradesh

‘No need to panic about NeoCoV virus’

Indian Medical Association (IMA) Andhra Pradesh president C. Srinivasa Raju said in a press release that there was no need to panic about the NeoCoV virus.

He stated that as per the World Health Organisation (WHO), animals, particularly wild animals, were the source of more than 75% of all emerging infectious diseases in human-beings. Coronaviruses were often found in animals, including in bats, which have been identified as a natural reservoir of many of these viruses.

NeoCoV was closely related to Mers CoV which causes 30% mortality. It is a bat virus and had not infected humans so far. It could not bind efficiently to the human ACE receptor and since its discovery in 2013, no mutation took place, he said


