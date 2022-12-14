No need to call for tenders for mega projects, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

December 14, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - GUNTUR

Approvals are being given as per the industrial policy and other existing norms, he says

Sambasiva Rao M.

The State has been receiving huge investments ever since the YSRCP came to power, and investments worth ₹24,000 crore have come in the last couple of days, but still the opposition slings mud on the government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, says Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Addressing the media at the party office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said tenders need not be called for major projects.

The Opposition had made it a culture to criticise the government for everything. “The opposition parties initially alleged that investments were not forthcoming. Later, they criticised the companies that were keen on establishing their units and providing jobs to youth. Thereafter, the parties said these companies belonged to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. This is nothing but criticising the government with a vested interest,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged.

Refuting the allegation that the government approved proposals to establish hydro storage power projects without calling for tenders, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the projects were approved as per the industrial policy and other existing rules.

“The trend has changed in the industrial sector. The government has been inviting the companies by providing incentives. This was the practice adopted by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.

