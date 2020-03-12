No need cover statues of late leaders: SEC

State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday said it was not necessary to drape the statues of late leaders in cloth and plastic sheets. The Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines in this regard need to be followed. The enforcement relates to statues of living leaders of political parties who are still active in politics only but not leaders of the past, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said that the elections were being conducted as per the model code of conduct prepared by the ECI. The High Court has directed to follow the ECI model code of conduct.

‘Review meets can be held’

The Chief Minister could conduct review meetings on development on welfare. It was the responsibility of the State government. It was not necessary to cover the statues of the late leaders if installed by people through contributions.

The High Court had ordered removal party colours on government buildings. The court also stipulated time for it. Necessary action would be taken.

Also, it had come to the notice of the State Election Commission (SEC) that a few untoward incidents took place in the State. The commission was taking note of the cases being filed in the State. The district Collectors concerned were asked to take necessary action, he said.

The commission would release the schedule for phase 1 election for panchayats on March 15. The schedule for phase 2 would be released on March 17.

The volunteers could extend their services as per work chart but they should not campaign for any political party. Complaints relating to such cases would be viewed seriously, he said.

Commission Secretary S. Ramasundara Reddy and Joint Secretary A.V. Satya Ramesh were present.