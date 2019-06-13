‘No move to hand over Bhadrachalam to Andhra Pradesh’

Telangana Minister for Endowments Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday ruled out handing over of Bhadrachalam to Andhra Pradesh.
Speaking to the media, Mr. Reddy said: “Bhadrachalam has been an integral part of Telangana and will remain so. The State government has also carried out the customary presentation of silk vastrams to the revered temple for four years in a row and hence the proposal of handing over does not arise at all.”
“The Chief Ministers of both States are working together to sort out several developmental issues and it is a welcome sign.”
He also termed the decision of handing over of idle buildings back to Telangana government as a praiseworthy move and said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would be invited to the inauguration of the prestigious Kaleswaram project.
Earlier, the Minister offered his prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara along with his family members.
