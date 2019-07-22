No move to disband fair price dealers’ network, says Civil Supplies Minister

In the wake of apprehensions that the State government would phase out fair price shops, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) asserted that it had no such plans.

Allaying apprehensions of ration shop dealers, the Mr. Nani said, “The government has plans to revamp the ration shop dealers as stockists. Except those who entered the network through the back door, no other dealer needs to be worried.”

The Minister was replying to a question raised by Jana Sena Party (JSP) member Rapaka Varaprasada Rao during question hour in the Assembly on Monday. The MLA representing Razole was not present when the question came up for discussion. However, Jogi Ramesh (YSRCP), Nimmala Ramanaidu (TDP) said the dealers were worried that the government would do away with the network. The government had to clear the air in this regard, they said.

‘Scaremongering’

Responding to it, the Minister said TDP leader and former Civil Supplies Minister created apprehensions in the minds of dealers that the government would phase out the fair price shops. As many as 10,000 dealers were shunted out during TDP rule.

Members of Janmabhoomi committees were made FPS dealers in their place. Cases were foisted on all 42 FPS dealers in Gudivada town (which he represents) alone.

“How on earth all the FPS dealers in a town can be wrong and corrupt?” The situation is more or less similar with regard to other FPS dealers, he said.

To another question raised by Malladi Vishnu (YSRCP), Mr. Kodali Nani said there were about 30,000 ration shop dealers in the State. There were reports that some of them were in possession of white ration cards issued to BPL families. The government was examining these issues. The ration dealers were requested to hand over the cards to the government/beneficiaries.

The government was contemplating issuing separate cards for BPL families by September 1 for the supply of rice, he said.

Mr. Vishnu pointed out that rice supplied through the Public Distribution System (PDS) was being diverted and recycled into the market. About 15 to 20 % of the people were taking cards for medical and health benefits.

The government needs to look into this aspect, he added.