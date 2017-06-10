No more power tariff hikes, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that electricity charges will never be increased in the State in the future and would only be reduced, given the decrease in the purchase price of non-conventional energy.

Speaking at a public meeting organised on the occasion of the launch of the “Eruvaka Punnami” at 74 Udegolam village in Rayadurgam Assembly Constituency of Anantapur district, Mr. Naidu said he had foretold the reduction in prices of purchase of solar power to the then prices of ₹ 18 to around ₹ 2.7 mark today. “There will be only a reduction in power tariff in the future,” he said.

Crediting himself for having brought in reforms in the electricity sector, the Chief Minister said the good work done by him resulting in zero power cuts during his reign in the past was ruined by the laxity of the 10-year rule of the Congress.

Mr. Naidu said that the Eruvaka Punnami programme would be held like a festival no less than Sankranti, Christmas or Ramzan in the future.

Cultural symbol

Touching on the aspect of Telugu pride, he said: “Ëruvaka Punnami festival is not just another event, but a symbol of our civilisation and culture. Just like Baahubali, a film made by us (Telugu people), is a huge success and children from SC and ST backgrounds scaling Everest, I promise you that Polavaram will be completed within its deadline.”

He appealed to the people to reduce the usage of fertilizers and pesticides.consequently the crop. He promised them that the State government would supply micro nutrients at a cost of ₹ 120 crore. “I promise you that crop in every acre in the district will be safeguarded without you having to spend a single rupee in case of lack of rain, by using rain guns,” Mr. Naidu said.

Promising to supply water to all tanks in the district using Krishna water from the HNSS project, he said water would soon flow to the Madakasira and Hindupur regions.

Earlier, after arriving in a special plane to Puttaparthy airport, he reached 74 Udegolam village by helicopter, where he tilled the land of Chowdappa, a farmer, while he performed ‘Ganga puja’at the farm pond in the fields of Kumar, another farmer after inspecting the implementation of drip irrigation in the farm land of Appaji.