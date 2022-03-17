No mobiles, recorders in Assembly: Andhra Pradesh Speaker

Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetharam has ruled that members of the Assembly shall not bring any mobile phones, recorders or interceptors to ensure smooth functioning of the House .

The Speaker gave a ruling after the Telugu Desam Party MLAs continued to create ruckus for the third consecutive day demanding an adjournment motion to discuss the death of 18 persons in Jangareddygudem.

The Speaker, while rejecting the adjournment motion, said that under Rule 316, no member could bring mobile phones or recorders into the House .

Mr. Seetharam also said that dissent motion moved by the TDP members was rejected as the motion was not in order.