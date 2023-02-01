ADVERTISEMENT

No mention on new railway projects in budget, says SCRMU leader

February 01, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau,Rajulapudi Srinivas

There is no mention of new railway projects and introduction of new trains in South Central Railway (SCR) zone, in the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday.

South Central Railway Mazdoor Union (SCRMU), Vijayawada divisional secretary Y.S.R.K.V.D. Prasad said the Centre had not given priority for railways in the Budget.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Finance Minister announced that ₹2.4 lakh crore had been allocated for railways. As there were many pending projects, the amount would be meagre and even the ongoing projects would not be completed with the small amount, Mr. Prasad said.

Ms. Sitharaman had not mentioned about laying of new railway lines and launch of new trains in the zone, he said.

Meanwhile, the SCR officials said the breakup on allocation of funds for the pending projects and sanction of new projects, if any, would be known after a couple of days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US