No mention on new railway projects in budget, says SCRMU leader

February 01, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST

There is no mention of new railway projects and introduction of new trains in South Central Railway (SCR) zone, in the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday.

South Central Railway Mazdoor Union (SCRMU), Vijayawada divisional secretary Y.S.R.K.V.D. Prasad said the Centre had not given priority for railways in the Budget.

The Finance Minister announced that ₹2.4 lakh crore had been allocated for railways. As there were many pending projects, the amount would be meagre and even the ongoing projects would not be completed with the small amount, Mr. Prasad said.

Ms. Sitharaman had not mentioned about laying of new railway lines and launch of new trains in the zone, he said.

Meanwhile, the SCR officials said the breakup on allocation of funds for the pending projects and sanction of new projects, if any, would be known after a couple of days.