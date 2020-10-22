No mask, no entry in Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

22 October 2020 01:00 IST

Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner M. Abhishikth Kishore on Wednesday made the ‘No Mask-No Entry’ rule mandatory at restaurants, theatres and other commercial establishments in the city to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a meeting with representatives of hotels and restaurants, theatres and Rajamahendravaram Chamber of Commerce and cloth merchants’ association, Mr. Kishore appealed them to implement the rule strictly as the city was still a hotspot for COVID-19 in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

“The civic body will initiate stringent action against those violating the COVID-19 protocols. Cinema theatres can reopen only with 50% occupancy,” Mr. Kishore said.