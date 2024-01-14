No mala fide intention behind drone flying near Tirupati: TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer

January 14, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - TIRUMALA

Army officer carrying a drone in his baggage was allegedly let in unchecked at Alipiri check point; TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer says investigation found no mala fide intention behind his flying the drone

Responding to an alleged security lapse at the Alipiri check point wherein an Army officer, with a drone tucked in one of his baggage, was let in unchecked, TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) D. Narasimha Kishore on Saturday said no mala fide intention was found behind his flying the drone, in police investigations.

Addressing media persons, Mr. Kishore said the officer, in the rank of a lieutenant colonel, had arrived in the town for darshan as part of his three-month South India tour. On Friday, he apparently captured visuals of the hilly terrain while motoring down to Tirupati.

The drone was made of nano plastic and did not have the capacity to carry pay loads. Such gadgets are preferred by tourists and are powered by batteries.

Replying to a question Mr. Kishore said no data with regard to visuals of the hill town was found in the gadget, which was also formatted along with the officer’s mobile phone. The gadgets are still with police.

Asked about the incident, he admitted that though the TTD had one of the best security systems in the country, there still existed some chinks that needed to be plugged. Scanners at the baggage check point at Alipiri could detect metal objects and explosives but lacked the technology to identify plastic materials.

The TTD was considering to adopt the technology used in airports to detect plastic objects, he said and underlined the need for spreading awareness among devotees not to carry drones during their pilgrimage as they are strictly prohibited atop the hill town.