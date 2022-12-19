No logic behind the accusation that YSRCP instigated Macherla violence, says adviser to Andhra Pradesh government

December 19, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - GUNTUR

The clashes in Macherla began only after the entry of TDP leader Brahmananda Reddy, alleges YSRCP leader at a press conference held at the CM’s Camp Office

Sambasiva Rao M.

Video footage of the attacks indicates that the TDP cadres first attacked the ruling party leaders, alleged Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Videos of the clashes in Macherla indicate that it was the TDP cadres who attacked the YSR Congress Party cadres and leaders, alleged Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy while addressing a press meet at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office at Tadepalli on Monday.

He said it was ironic that those who were attacking YSRCP leaders are now criticising the government for its ‘failure’ to ensure law and order.

Stating that he suspects the role of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu behind the violence, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said there was no logic behind the accusation that the YSRCP instigated the clashes as Macherla was a YSRCP bastion.

“Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy, who is the TDP in-charge for Macherla Assembly constituency, is accused in seven murder cases. Yet, Mr. Naidu appointed him as party candidate from Macherla. On the other hand, YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy has been winning here since 2009. Never did any violence take place. In fact, the clashes started only after the entry of Mr. Brahmananda Reddy. What was the need for YSRCP leaders to resort to violence, as being alleged by the TDP, as our party has been winning with a good majority in all elections, including the recent local body polls? Is it a sensible argument to make that the YSRCP leaders provoked the clashes?” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Reacting to the criticism by Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the people of the State alone would decide who will be the next Chief Minister. He said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was speaking without political maturity, levelling baseless allegations against the ruling party and the State government. He added that the JSP chief was ‘reading out a script prepared by the TDP’.

