No light at the end of tunnel for Vistadome coaches

Tourists disappointed at not being able to travel in the glass-walled compartments

Tourists planning to go to Araku are sorely missing the Vistadome coach — the glass-panelled compartment that offers unobstructed views of the majestic valley — ever since it was taken out of service owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coach, launched in April 2017, saw demand shooting through the roof. The demand was so high that passengers would have to book tickets months in advance. It used to be attached to the 58501/02 Viskahapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger, and became so popular that calls grew louder for additional Vistadome coaches to be augmented to the train.

The passenger train, along with many other regular trains, has remained cancelled owing to the pandemic, with the Vistadome coach too remaining out of service.

However, with tourist activity on the rise, the absence of even the lone Vistadome coach is being acutely felt.

Tourists are of the opinion that the Vistadome coach can be shunted to the newly-revived 08514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul special express which will ply from December 18.

Tourist activity up

All hotels and resorts in Araku, either operated by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) or private, are once again brimming with tourists after a long gap of several months.

Most of the tourists arriving here are disappointed to have missed out on the experience of travelling by train, as it is offers spectacular views of lush green hills and the valley and the tunnels. They said if the Vistadome coach could be shunted to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul express, the number of footfalls would rise even further.

Minister’s announcement

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who flagged off the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Double Decker Uday Express in Visakhapatnam on September 26 last year, had announced that five additional Vistadome coaches have been sanctioned for the Araku train and they would be provided soon.

However, more than a year after Mr. Angadi’s public announcement, not even one new coach has arrived in Visakhapatnam.

“Though the Vistadome enjoys full occupancy from Visakhapatnam to Araku, on the return trip, there are hardly any takers. This, and the pandemic situation, is coming in the way of full utilisation of the Vistadome coach,” said a railway official.

“Full occupancy of the coach on the return journey can be ensured if the timings are advanced so that the train crosses the ghat section before dark. There is no point travelling in a glass coach and paying high fare and not be able to see anything out of the windows at all,” said a traveller.