No let-up in flood fury in Guntur as inflows into Prakasam Barrage swell

First-level flood warning sounded in villages along the Krishna

The flood situation continued to remain grim in villages along the Krishna, with the district administration sounding a first-level flood warning on Wednesday.

Several low-lying areas in Amavarathi mandal upstream of Prakasam Barrage were marooned, and road links between Vijayawada and Amaravathi mandal remained cut off for the second day. Pedamadduru village and several other villages were marooned in Amaravathi while floodwaters inundated several areas.

Villages downstream of Pulichintala reservoir, Kethavaram, Bodhanam and Machavaram remained cut off from the mainland, and revenue and police officials began shifting families from low-lying areas. The district administration opened relief camps at areas in Sattenapalli where floodwaters entered several homes.

Meanwhile, the Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala reservoirs continued to receive massive inflows from Srisailam. The current reservoir level at Srisailam is 884 feet as against the Full Reservoir Level of 885 feet. The present water level in Nagarjuna Sagar is 589 feet as against the FRL of 590.55. The inflows at Nagarjuna Sagar were measured at 3.05 lakh cusecs while outflows are measured at 3.05 lakh cusecs.

The Pulichintala reservoir also continued to brim with floodwaters, and the present level touched 44.94 TMC as against the full capacity of 45.77 TMC. The inflows into the reservoir are at 4.30 lakh cusecs while the outflows at 5 lakh cusecs meant that the inflows into Prakasam Barrage have touched an alarming 7.40 lakh cusecs.

Reviewing the situation, Minister for Housing and District In-charge Minister Ch. Ranganatha Raju and Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar asked the departments of electricity, revenue, police and fire and emergency to be on high alert. Teams from National Disaster Response Force have been stationed at Tadepalli to meet any exigency.