No let-up in farmer suicides, says CPI

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna has demanded that the YSRCP government take immediate steps to put an end to the “spate of farmer suicides” across the State.

Commencing a State-wide yatra from Martur in Prakasam district to instil confidence among the members of bereaved farmer families, Mr. Ramakrishna said there had been no let-up in the incidence of farmer suicides as agrarian distress continued.

Farmers struggle to keep their hearts and souls together in the wake of frequent crop failures on the one hand and the market price for most crops ruling below the MSP on the other, he said, and demanded that the State government should intervene and restore market buoyancy.

‘Amaravati Chalo’

On completion of the first phase of the yatra in Anantapur district on August 7 after covering Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Kurnool districts, the party would organise ‘Amaravati Chalo’ programme by bringing together all the bereaved farmer families to exert pressure on the State government to put in place a mechanism to check the continuing suicides by the farmers, he said.

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national vice-president Ravulu Venkaiah said more than 80 farmers ended their life after the YSRCP government assumed office as the agrarian crisis deepened. Though 1,511 farmers had committed suicide during the previous TDP rule, only families of 400 of them had been paid compensation, he said.

‘Release compensation’

The government should immediately release ₹7 lakh compensation to each bereaved family and also takeover their debts from the banks and money lenders so that they did not face pressure from them. Making a mention of higher slippages suffered by the public and private sector banks as advances made to big corporates turn NPAs, he said farmers who valued self-esteem the most, resort to the extreme step unable to bear humiliation.