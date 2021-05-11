No let-up in COVID deaths in Nellore

Late arrival of patients to hospitals contributing to toll: Collector

While there was no let-up in COVID-related deaths in SPSR Nellore district that reported eight fatalities in the last 24 hours, Prakasam also reported nine deaths taking the combined toll in South Coastal Andhra to 1,673.

New cases

The active case tally crossed the 31,000-mark in the region as 1,673 persons in SPSR Nellore district and 1,130 in Prakasam contracted the disease, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

The only positive aspect was that over 2,300 patients were discharged post recovery, thanks to 24x7 treatment provided by health professionals during the period.

Alarmed over the disease spreading thick and fast, SPSR Nellore Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Rao and Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan led a large number of personnel in enforcing the 18-hour curfew strictly at the VRC centre in Nellore. Those stepping out of their homes without valid reasons were sent back.

Observing that treatment in home for patients proved to be detrimental, the Collector advised all those who tested positive to get themselves admitted to COVID-19 Care Centres(CCCs) where their health can be monitored or to designated COVID hospitals. He attributed the late arrival of patients in a serious condition to the increase in death toll of late.

“The oxygen level will not go down to alarming level if only patients took treatment in the first four days of testing positive,” he said.

The district administration was taking steps to ensure production of an additional 400 oxygen cylinders by reviving defunct industrial units. Over 7,500 persons were being subjected to testing and results ensured within 24 hours, he added.

Fines imposed for not wearing mask

In Ongole, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal hit the street and counselled the public on the need to stay at home during the curfew period. The district police registered 5,603 cases and imposed a fine of ₹11.67 lakh on those not wearing a mask. As many as 147 vehicles were seized from offenders.