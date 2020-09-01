No let-up in COVID deaths in Nellore

For the fourth day in a row, the district recorded more than 1,000 cases

Coronavirus continued its stranglehold over south coastal Andhra Pradesh as nine more patients succumbed to it in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.

As many as 2,147 persons contracted the virus in the two districts during the period.

Both districts witnessed rapid increase in COVID-19 deaths as also positive cases during the fortnight ending on August 31 when compared to other districts in the State.

The combined death toll in the two districts rose to 587 with SPSR Nellore district accounting for 300 deaths and Prakasam district 287 deaths so far.

While six more patients succumbed to the viral disease in SPSR Nellore district, three more patients died in Prakasam district during the period, according to a health bulletin released by the Medical and Health Department.

For the fourth day in a row, SPSR Nellore district registered a record number of 1,259 fresh cases.

As many as 888 persons got infected in Prakasam district during the period while 4,577 persons tested negative for the disease.

The total number of cumulative confirmed cases rose to 56,285 in the two districts, including 33,455 in SPSR Nellore district.

Discharges

As many as 835 patients were cured of the disease in SPSR Nellore district, which has 8,477 active cases.

In Prakasam district, 303 patients were discharged from hospitals on recovery. Following this, the number of active cases stood at 11,000. Over 8,500 patients were treated from their homes, while another 1,177 patients were provided treatment at COVID-19 Care Centres. As many as 1,327 symptomatic cases were treated at the 14 designated COVID-19 hospitals. Oxygenation/ventilation support was provided to 600 patients as they suffered from respiratory problem. Ongole accounted for 85 new cases. Fresh cases were also reported, from, among other places, Kothapatnam(44), Kandukur(25), Marripadu(21), Chimakurthy(14), Podili(11) and Addanki(11).

