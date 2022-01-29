No let-up in COVID-19 cases in south coastal AP

Nellore district sees two deaths

The rise in COVID-19 cases continued unabated in south coastal Andhra Pradesh even as two more patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases crossed the 23,500-mark in the region in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Friday. The toll rose to 2,208 in the region. Nellore district accounted for both the deaths. The toll remained unchanged at 1,134 in Prakasam district, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

A majority of the active cases did not require hospitalisation as they were asymptomatic ones, according to Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer P. Ratnavalli.

“Only 320 patients were admitted to the designated hospitals. The rest were isolatedat home,” she said after overseeing the medical facilitiesat the 49 COVID-19 hospitals in the district. Most of the patientsshowed a full recoverywithin five to seven days durng the third wave of the pandemic.

She said 95% of the 29.33 lakh eligible people were provided with two doses of vaccine. The coverage wasfull in the case of students in the age group of 15 to 17, she said, adding that precautionary doses had been provided to 83% of the targeted health workers, frontline workers and those aged over 60.

The overalltally inched closer to 3.10 lakh as 1,878 persons in the region, including 1,009 in Nellore district, tested positive for the virus. The recovery rate was far from desired as only 341 patients had recovered in the region including 96 in Prakasam district in the last 24 hours.