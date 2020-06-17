No let-up in COVID-19 cases in Chittoor district

Forty-eight fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported during the last 24 hours from Chittoor district taking the total number close to 600. It shows a sharp rise of more than 100 cases in a week.

The fresh cases were reported from Srikalahasti (10), followed by Puttur (8), Nindra (7), Tirupati urban and Varadaiahpalam (6 each), Satyavedu (4), and one each from Karveti Nagaram, Tirupati rural, Pichatur, Narayanavanam and Yerpedu. A majority of the cases were youth in the age group of 20 to 30.

District Medical and Health Officer M. Penchalaiah said the fresh cases surface at a fast pace on a par with the percentage of discharges. “By Tuesday night, there were 595 cases, of which 300-plus patients have been discharged. Special teams with medical and paramedical staff were constituted to keep surveillance at all mandals, particularly those recorded the highest number of cases. The swab tests are going on rapidly at all area hospitals and primary health centers for the convenience of those voluntarily coming for the tests,” he said.

Spurt in positive cases in the mandals bordering with Tamil Nadu — Satyavedu, Pichatur, Puttur, Nindra and Karveti Nagaram — has kept the police, medical and revenue officials on their toes. The municipal authorities in Puttur ordered closure of all business establishments by 11 a.m.

Vigil stepped up

The police mounted vigil at the border check-posts at Nagari and Surutupalle on the two national highways connected to Chennai. The inter-State check-posts at Gudipala and NR Peta were also put under the CC camera surveillance. In view of the alarming spike of COVID-19 cases in Chennai and elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar instructed the police teams manning the border check-posts to be alert and strictly prevent entry of all vehicles which have no valid documents matching the COVID-19 guidelines.

During the last one week, the number of public using face masks is encouraging. After the police launched a special drive against unmasked cases with hefty fines, there is an increase in the number of users of masks.