‘No land acquisition without ryots’ nod’

Transport and Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Nani on Sunday said the State government would not resort to land acquisition without the consent of farmers in the case of existing projects under the jurisdiction of the Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

In his maiden review meeting with MUDA authorities here, Mr. Nani enquired about the status of the Machilipatnam deep sea port works which commenced early this year.

Land status

MUDA vice-chairman P. Wilson Babu explained that 620 acres of land had been gathered under the Land Pooling Scheme while 544 acres had been purchased for the port project.

A total of 5,200 acres of land was proposed for the project.

Master plan

Mr. Nani was told that a MUDA perspective plan for the next three decades had been prepared and the master plan for the next decade with a focus on infrastructure development was ready for submission to the Ministry of Municipal Administration, Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Nani made it clear that the new government would entertain all developmental proposals and ensure that they would get the consent of the farmers before proceeding with their execution.

Krishna District Revenue Officer A. Prasad and other officials were present.