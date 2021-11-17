No jumbling of students in Intermediate practical exams

The State government has accorded permission for non-jumbling of students for the Intermediate practical examinations, to be held in March 2022.

In a statement on Tuesday, Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Secretary M.V. Seshagiri Babu instructed the principals of the government, aided and private junior colleges and degree colleges offering two-year Intermediate course to ensure adequate lab equipment and apparatus in good condition and observe the guidelines in respect of dimensions of laboratory halls, furniture as prescribed in the BIE handbook for all science subjects i.e. physics, chemistry, botany and zoology, scrupulously without any deviation.

He said that colleges that failed to comply with the stipulated standards would face stringent action, and made it clear that they should keep the labs ready for inspection by the authorities concerned.

He said that the norms with regard to maintenance of science laboratories were of utmost importance in view of the non-jumbling system of practical examinations.