‘No IT firm being asked to vacate Rushikonda’

No IT firm that had been allotted space in the Millennium Tower or in any other building on Rushikonda, a part of the Madhurawada IT Special Economic Zone, was asked to vacate, the associations representing the IT companies said on Thursday.

IT Association of AP (ITAAP) president R.L. Narayana told The Hindu that there was no truth in the rumours being floated in this regred.

“As per our information, none of the IT firms allotted space is being asked to vacate by the government,” Mr. Narayana said.

In a tweet, the ITAAP stated: “We strongly deny the fake social media news in circulation saying that Conduent, an American technology-led business process services company, has been asked to vacate. There is not an iota of truth in it.”

Rushikonda IT Park Association vice-president O. Naresh Kumar said, quoting high-level government sources, that the existing IT companies would not be asked to leave the premises allotted to them in view of the State government’s decision to set up the Executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

Referring to the reports that Conduent had been asked to vacate the Millennium Tower by March 30, he said there was no truth in it.

Earlier, there was a talk that the Millennium Tower and the new tower in advanced stage of construction, and the Innovation Valley (earlier named Startup Village) at Rushikonda would be occupied for locating the Secretariat, the offices of Heads of Departments, and the Chief Minister’s Office.