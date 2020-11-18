No intention to privatise power distribution sector, says Balineni

‘Demands put forth by power sector employees will be met’

Minister for Energy, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has said that the demands put forth by the power sector employees’ associations will be met.

Mr. Srinivasa Reddy has clarified that the government has no intention to privatise the power distribution sector, and that all the power utilities will be operated in the government sector.

The discussions between the Minister and the representatives of AP State Power Employees’ JAC turned fruitful with Mr. Reddy’s assurance here on Tuesday, a release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Reddy said the government would release deferred salaries for March and April, and pay revision, which is in force up to March 2022, would be honoured.

He said the government would look into the issue of providing EPF and GPF pension to the employees who joined between 1999 and 2004 and regularisation and payment of salaries to outsourced employees through APCOS.

“A committee will be constituted and a decision will be taken in 30 days,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said that all the AP-Genco units would be run and power would be purchased as per the PPA.

He said the government had agreed for one-time exemption of age restriction to the candidates eligible for compassionate appointments, free healthcare, membership to employees of AP-Genco, AP-Transco and AP Discoms in the advisory committees, compassionate appointments to Energy Assistants (Grade-II) and 9th pay holiday for O&M staff.

AP-Transco CMD N. Srikant, CPDCL CMD K. Padma Janardhan Reddy, AP-Transco JMD (HR) K. Sreedhar Reddy, EPDCL Director K. Rajabapaiah and JAC representatives P. Chandra Sekhar, M. Vedavyasa Rao, and B. Sai Krishna were present.