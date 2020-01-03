No insider trading under TDP rule: Palle

TDP leader Palle Raghunatha Reddy brushed aside the allegation that he had purchased land through insider trading.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Raghunatha Reddy said he was willing to give away the land he had legally purchased for the development of Amaravati.

“The allegation that I had purchased 7.5 acres of land is false,” he asserted.

I had purchased 2.52 acres of land in Amaravati in 2016 and not before September 4, 2014, when the Capital announcement was made, he argued.

“We did not illegally purchase the land. We contacted the farmers and did justice to them,” he said.

“My son was in the U.S. then. We decided to open a company with a view to contributing to the development of Amaravati,” he said.

Mr. Raghunatha Reddy also asserted that there was no insider trading under TDP rule.

“Mr. Naidu is a very committed person. He might not have told even his wife on the location of the Capital,” he added.

In fact, it was Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his aides who had purchased thousands of acres of land in the State illegally, he alleged.