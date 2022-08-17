No industry-friendly atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh, alleges BJP leader

He also faults Chief Minister’s claim on employment generation in the State

Harish Gilai VISAKHAPATNAM
August 17, 2022 20:13 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has found fault with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claim on Andhra Pradesh attracting investments.

“Forget about new investments, the YSRCP has created such an atmosphere that the existing industries are trying to migrate to other States for their survival,” Mr. Rao alleged while addressing the media here on Wednesday.

“Andhra Pradesh has a number of resources, including one of the longest coastal stretch, qualified youth, skilled labour and good businessmen. Before elections, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that he would bring investments to the State. But the fact is that the ruling party has created such a situation that in every investment it is thinking of a share for its leaders and the party. It is not bothered about how the industry will help the people,” the BJP leader alleged.

‘IT firms leaving Vizag’

He also objected to the Chief Minister’s claim on employment creation. “What jobs has he provided? Vizag has the potential to become a hub in the fields of defence and IT. Does the State government focus on these sectors? A number of IT companies are leaving the city,” he said.

Mr. Rao also said the Centre had given a number of industrial corridors to Andhra Pradesh. “Why is the State government not constructing the Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor on a war-footing,” he questioned.

Accusing the State government of failing to fulfil its promise of providing 2.30 lakh jobs, he demanded that it release its action plan on attracting investments and the job calendar. “The YSRCP government should stop thinking that by making false claims and giving full page ads in newspapers, it can deceive people,” Mr. Rao said.

‘Why target only teachers?’

He also accused the government for troubling the teachers by introducing a system to register their attendance through an app. “Are only teachers working under the government? Why is it that such a system is not implemented for the ward/village secretariat staff, Ministers and the Chief Minister himself?” the BJP leader questioned.

“Every government officer should work. But why is the government always targeting the teachers?” he asked.

Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju was present.

