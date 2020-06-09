No hugging or shaking hands in hotels

Vijayawada

09 June 2020 00:07 IST

COVID-19 guidelines issued for Tourism Sector

The Tourism Department on Monday issued COVID-19 guidelines for Tourism Sector by Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava. These guidelines are separate from the ones issued by the Department of Health, Medicine and Family Welfare by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on June 5.

The guidelines , which run into more than 20 pages, are related to employees’ hygiene and safety, protocol for handling suspected and positive cases, check-in protocols and etc. There are instructions for what should be done if a guest sneezes or coughs at check-in time. Instructions for cleaning room and common areas and garbage disposal have also been included.

Advertising

Advertising

Aarogya Setu app

In the definition of social distancing, it is mentioned that no hugging and shaking hands should be allowed and a distance of 6 feet should be ensured. All the guests should have Aarogya Setu app on their mobiles.

Posters with helplines and general information should be put up. Hand sanitisers, masks, garbage bags, chemicals for deep cleaning, thermal guns and hand gloves must be used.

The hotels should also observe pre-opening protocols and establish rapid response teams, as per the guidelines. All the staff should be trained in the various protocols, according to the guidelines.