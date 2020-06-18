‘No horn zone’ campaign launched at Tirumala

Tirupati (Urban) Superintendent of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy officially launched ‘No horn zone’ campaign here on Thursday.
Speaking to the media, Mr. Reddy urged the visiting devotees to develop ‘self restraint’ and refrain themselves from (unnecessary) honking of horns and thereby contribute their part in maintaining the spiritual ambience of the sacred town.
The department would work in tandem with TTD in setting up parking lots at certain identified locations and regulate local cabs and jeeps in such a way that it turns advantageous for the teeming public.
“Though imposing of hefty penalties on erring drivers is an option to prevent them from the habit of blaring horns, I am just averse to the very idea as I want them to realise the noble intention behind the campaign and wish them to voluntarily contribute to the cause as it will alone have a lasting effect in the years to come,” he said.
Battery cars
To bring down the noise pollution atop the town, the department was also toying with the proposal of introducing battery cars, which he said can be easily pooled by appealing to the donors.“If everything goes on expected lines, plans are also afoot to replicate the Tirumala model even at Tirupati.”
Mr. Reddy, who welcomed a suggestion for organising periodical awareness programmes to APSRTC bus drivers who are the major players on both ghat roads, exhorted his officials to convene a meeting with the authorities concerned.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath