‘No horn zone’ campaign launched at Tirumala

Tirupati (Urban) Superintendent of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy officially launched ‘No horn zone’ campaign here on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Reddy urged the visiting devotees to develop ‘self restraint’ and refrain themselves from (unnecessary) honking of horns and thereby contribute their part in maintaining the spiritual ambience of the sacred town.

The department would work in tandem with TTD in setting up parking lots at certain identified locations and regulate local cabs and jeeps in such a way that it turns advantageous for the teeming public.

“Though imposing of hefty penalties on erring drivers is an option to prevent them from the habit of blaring horns, I am just averse to the very idea as I want them to realise the noble intention behind the campaign and wish them to voluntarily contribute to the cause as it will alone have a lasting effect in the years to come,” he said.

Battery cars

To bring down the noise pollution atop the town, the department was also toying with the proposal of introducing battery cars, which he said can be easily pooled by appealing to the donors.“If everything goes on expected lines, plans are also afoot to replicate the Tirumala model even at Tirupati.”

Mr. Reddy, who welcomed a suggestion for organising periodical awareness programmes to APSRTC bus drivers who are the major players on both ghat roads, exhorted his officials to convene a meeting with the authorities concerned.