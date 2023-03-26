No hike in power tariffs in 2023-24 fiscal in Andhra Pradesh, says APERC Chairman Nagarjuna Reddy

March 26, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Chairman C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy has said that there will not be any increase in the power charges in the financial year 2023-24.

“Every electricity consumer can heave a sigh of relief as there will be no additional burden on the electricity charges,” Mr. Nagarjuna Reddy said while addressing the media here on Saturday.

Mr. Nagarjuna Reddy said, “The decision has been taken as the State Government committed itself to bridge the revenue gap of ₹10,135.22 crore faced by the three power distribution companies — Visakhapatnam-based EPDCL, CPDCL [Vijayawada] and SPDCL [Tirupati].”

The Discoms had actually projected a revenue deficit of ₹14,028.764 crore in their Annual Aggregate Revenue report, he said.

“Electricity charges have to be increased to bridge the revenue gap. Also, alternative means have to be explored to reduce the shortfall. The APERC has revised the Discoms’ projected deficit to ₹10,135.22 crore. The government has come forward to bear the amount in the form of subsidy under Section 65 of the Electricity Act, 2023,” Mr. Nagarjuna Reddy said.

The subsidy given by the government would go to the farmers who were being given nine hours of free electricity and other beneficiaries. “Therefore, there will be no increase in the electricity charges in the new fiscal,” he said.

“Energy-incentive industries are an exception. For them, we have accepted the proposed demand charges of ₹475 per kVA per month,” he said.

‘Awareness needed’

Later, speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Nagarjuna Reddy said awareness on feedback, suggestions and objections to the APERC’s annual public hearing was needed to reduce the growing number of irrelevant issues.

Educated youth should be aware of the electricity supply system, objectives of the APERC, role of the governments and public responsibility, and come up with valid points that would help in supplying electricity at affordable price to the consumer, he observed.

Active participation of consumers in the APERC public hearing should be encouraged by all stakeholders, including Consumer Forums, he said.

Camp office in Vizag

He said that his team inspected the ongoing works pertaining to the camp office coming up on the premises of the APEPDCL Corporate Office in the city at an estimated cost of ₹1.5 crore. Mr. Nagarjuna Reddy suggested some improvements and expressed satisfaction over the progress of the works. The camp office would be inaugurated by June, sources said.