No headway in Viveka’s murder case: Naidu

Telugu Desam national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has taken a serious view of discontinuation of various schemes introduced by the previous government, after the YSRCP came to power.

Mr. Naidu, who arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit to the district, addressed the party activists. While speaking, the former Chief Minister alleged foisting of false cases by the YSRCP government against the TDP leaders and activists. “There were about 640 attacks on TDP activists and over 50 false cases have been foisted on party leaders,” he alleged.

“It has been six months since Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy was murdered, but the police made no headway in the case,” Mr. Naidu pointed out.

Picking holes in the new liquor policy of the government, he said that due to increase in the price, sale of illicit liquor is on the rise.

Sand policy

With regard to sand policy, Mr. Naidu alleged that YSRCP leaders were indulging in illegal transport of sand to Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu listed the works done in Kurnool district when the TDP was in power. Priority was given to the district and most of the irrigation works were completed. Moreover, the TDP government had mooted the idea of setting up the High Court bench in Kurnool.

“We have finished 95% of Galeru Nagari Sujula Sravanti works, called for tenders for Vedavathi reservoir, modernised Tungabhadra Low-Level Canal, completed Pothyreddypadu head regulator, ensured that Srisailam was used to give water to Rayalaseema, closed seepages in Gorakallu reservoir, started filling 62 tanks through HNSS canals and also started works on the Gundrevula Reservoir,” he claimed.

The former Chief Minister also listed the industries planned by the government for Kurnool.

Shifting his focus to the alleged rape and murder of a veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad, he condemned the act and demanded capital punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.

Preference to youth

On party posts, Mr. Naidu said that 33% of the key posts would be given to the youth. “I will also interact with the youth and guide them properly,” he said, adding importance would also be given to women and BCs.