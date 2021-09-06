No harm in eating fortified rice, says JC

KAKINADA

06 September 2021 00:59 IST

It is certified by FSSAI: Lakshmisha

East Godavari Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha (Revenue) on Sunday appealed to the public not to be afraid of consuming the fortified rice being supplied through the Anganwadi centres for children and pregnant women.

He told reporters in an online press conference that a section of people had been falsely campaigning that the fortified rice was ‘plastic rice’.

“The fortification process helps add micronutrients to normal rice. The fortified rice being provided by the Anganwadi centres is certified by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). There will be no health complications for the consumers,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

On YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoo Hakku and Bhoo Raksha programme, Mr. Lakshmisha said in the first phase resurvey of land was in progress in 16 villages in the district. “We are preparing to conduct the resurvey in 1,685 villages in the coming weeks,” he added.

Rover and drone technologies were being used in the resurvey, he said.