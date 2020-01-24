No going back on three capitals: YSRCP

Asserting that the YSRCP government is firm on making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital and there is no going back on it, MLA and party official spokesperson Gudivada Amarnath has said that no private land will be utilised to make the capital functional.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Amarnath said that in view of the developments in the Legislative Council, there could be a delay for two to three months in making the three capitals a reality.

Though members of the BJP, the PDF and an independent favoured voting on the capital and CRDA repeal Bills, the Legislative Council Chairman had referred them to the select committee.

“It is a sign of democracy being in danger,” he said, adding that people should think about it.

Debate on Council

Mr. Amarnath said the Council had to discuss the decisions taken by the Assembly and suggest measures.

“But the decision taken by the Chairman at the behest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has led to a debate over whether the Council should exist or not. Only six States have the Upper House. The State Assembly will debate upon it on Monday,” he said.

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had revived the Council with a view to ensuring democratic debates, but the purpose seemed to have been defeated, the MLA observed.

By opposing the Bills and ensuring that they were referred to the select committee, Mr. Naidu and his son Lokesh poured cold water on the aspirations of the people of the North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions.

The people of Visakhapatnam had parted with vast extents of land for projects such as steel plant, Shipyard, HPCL, and SEZ in the larger good of the country, and had been living amid pollution.

The people of North Andhra and Rayalaseema should see through the game plan of the TDP in opposing their growth, the MLA said.

Former MLA Malla Vijay Prasad was present.