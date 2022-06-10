No gatherings, rallies in Konaseema district till July 9

Konaseema Superintendent of Police K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy on Friday issued a fresh order imposing Section 30 till July 9 to maintain peace and harmony across the district in the wake of tensions over the proposed renaming of Konaseema district as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Mr. Subba Reddy said that meetings and any gatherings would not be allowed across the Konaseema district till July 9. The police have imposed restrictions on taking out rallies in the district. The movements of the political party leaders are also under the police watch as tensions are expected in the coming days.