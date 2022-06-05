Andhra Pradesh: No gap in alliance with JSP: Purandeswari 

BJP-JSP alliance deserves a chance, says BJP general secretary

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari on Sunday said the party’s alliance with Jana Sena Party (JSP) would continue and denied that there was a gap between the allies. The State government was taking credit for many schemes being implemented with the support of the Centre, which the people should realise and elect the BJP-JSP combine in 2024, she said.

Participating in a meeting of Shakti Kendras here, Ms. Purandeswari said the Centre had been extending all possible support for the development of Andhra Pradesh, and it would continue to do so as the State needed a helping hand to tackle the fallout of bifurcation. The BJP and JSP leaders were in constant touch through the Coronavirus pandemic but the alliance needed to be strengthened at the field level. By and large, both the parties were going on well with proper coordination, she said.

Ms. Purandeswari said the Andhra Pradesh government went for borrowings beyond its repaying capacity while investments had dried up due to the policy paralysis. The three capitals fiasco came as a big setback for the State, which was reeling under the impact of bifurcation.

The BJP leader said the Narendra Modi government had been implementing several welfare schemes for the last eight years while giving due priority to development. The party was not celebrating the completion of eight years of Modi government, rather it was doing various service activities in a fortnight-long programme in order to rededicate itself to development, and welfare of the masses, she observed.

Focus on A.P.

In a press meet, BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the party’s central leadership was more focused on Andhra Pradesh than ever before and that its national president J.P. Nadda would give a clear roadmap for the 2024 elections during his two-day visit beginning on June 6.

He said some parties were praying for the BJP-JSP alliance to break, but it would not happen as the partnership had been in place for quite sometime and they were having a smooth sail.