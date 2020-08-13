No Ganesh pandal or hugeidol in Chittoor this year

The Vinayaka Chavithi festivities in Chittoor district will be confined to households this year as the police have imposed a ban on the celebrations at public places in view of the sharp spike in coronavirus cases. So, no huge Genesh pandals or giant idols this time.
Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar held a meeting with the Deputy SPs of Madanapalle, Chittoor, Palamaner and Puttur on Thursday and reviewed the measures launched to create awareness among the people on the prohibitory orders issued concerning the festival.
“Sale of Ganesh idols above the height of two feet has been prohibited. The police personnel have been instructed to make arrangements at the outskirts of the municipalities and corporations. A ban has been imposed on erection of pandals and giant idols,” said Mr. S. Senthil Kumar.
However, the administration has relaxed the curbs imposed on public movement in view of the festival.
Crubs relaxed
Mr. Senthil Kumar said that the lockdown timings would be relaxaed between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m on the eve of Vinayaka Chaviti on August 21 to allow people to make purchases.
He instructed the police to enforce the COVID-19 norms such as wearing masks and maitaining social distance at markets and shops.
No procession
Referring to the idol immersion, the SP said that taking out the idols in procession would not be allowed. He sought cooperation of the people to ensure smooth immersion of idols at the nearest water bodies in the respective localities.
