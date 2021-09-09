No Ganesh idols at public places: HC

Vijayawada

09 September 2021 01:52 IST

Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday refused to allow the installation of idols of Lord Vinayaka at public places, but said it has no objection to setting up the idols in private precincts subject to compliance with COVID regulations.

The court also observed that more than five people should not be allowed in private premises keeping in view the possibility of the disease spreading further.

Justice Roy said Article 25 of the Constitution guaranteed the right to freedom of religion but it was subject to Article 21 (which says no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedures established by law) and public health, order and morality.

Appearing for the State, special government pleader C. Sumon justified the regulations put in place on the grounds of COVID as reasonable citing the possibility of COVID staging a virulent comeback.