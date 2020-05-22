Andhra Pradesh

No fresh COVID-19 cases in Nellore, Prakasam

Nellore district saw some respite on Friday, as it had reported one death and 18 positive cases just the previous day.

| Photo Credit: K. Ravikumar

Stringent implementation of containment plans bears fruit

Health authorities heaved a sigh of relief as no fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts in the last 24 hours.

The first set of patients, a majority of who had returned from Delhi, and their primary contacts, were cured of the disease and the number of active cases was coming down when the two south-coastal districts saw a surge in fresh cases due to a large number of people visiting the Koyambedu market in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, a major COVID-19 hotspot.

A majority of the 90 patients being treated in SPSR Nellore district came from Sullurpeta as traders developed symptoms after returning from Chennai. Most of the patients who tested positive were in the age group of 21 to 40 years. The authorities implemented the containment action plan with full vigour in the town, 80 km from Chennai, with the number of total confirmed cases going up to 201. As many 396 persons have so far been sent to 13 quarantine centres.

In Ongole, authorities had almost triumphed in their fight against the pandemic with the first batch of 60 patients being cured of the disease and discharged from hospital, when a day later, three persons who had returned from Chennai tested positive. Two other persons who had returned from Maharashtra also tested positive for the virus. In Ongole, the number of active cases now stands at five.

Meanwhile, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasula Reddy along with Prakasam Collector P. Bhaskar distributed essential commodities to patients who were cured of the disease in the red zone area of Islampeta ahead of Eid.

Coronavirus
