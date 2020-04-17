No fresh cases in Prakasam district

In a welcome sign, Prakasam district reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as 84 persons tested negative in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the district stood at 41, with Ongole alone accounting for 25 positive cases. Except for one student from London who has been discharged upon making a recovery, others undergoing treatment are either Delhi returnees or their primary contacts. The test results of 582 more persons are still awaited, COVID-19 Nodal Officer Dr. J Richards said.

Inaugurating a disinfection tunnel at the Bapuji market complex, State Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said it was heartening to note that there was no increase in the number of infected persons in the district. He later distributed essential commodities to workers.

In Nellore, 61 persons underwent treatment at the COVID-19 isolation ward as five more persons, including four in Nellore, tested positive. As many as 239 persons were kept under observation in the quarantine centres. The test reports of 519 persons were still awaited, COVID-19 Nodal Officer Narendra said. While two persons, including a doctor, succumbed to the disease, a student who had returned from Italy was discharged after making a full recovery in SPSR Nellore district.