No fresh cases in Nellore district

The number of active coronavirus cases came down to 33 in SRSP Nellore district with one more person being recovered in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of patients discharged rose to 60.The patients under treatment are responding well and more persons are likely to be discharged in the coming days, according to COVID-19 nodal officer M. Narendra.

With no fresh cases, the total number of confirmed cases stood at 96 in the district.

In the neighbouring Prakasam district, only one active case remained in the Government General Hospital. Test reports of 750 persons received on Friday turned out to be negative.

Liquor sale begins

Meanwhile, liquor sale was started in parts of the district on Friday. In the Markapur excise circle, 90 of the 102 liquor shops were opened amid stepped up security. As many as 109 retail liquor outlets in the Ongole excise circle could not be opened as the IMFL depot itself in Pernamitta came under the red zone. There were no untoward incidents during the sale at any of the retail liquor outlets, said Markapur Excise Superintendent A. Avulaiah after overseeing the sale process by a team of excise, police and revenue staff.

Twelve liquor shops, four in Markapur town and eight in Kanigiri town, were not opened as they came under containment zones, he said.