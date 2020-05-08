Andhra Pradesh

No fresh cases in Nellore district

One more person discharged

The number of active coronavirus cases came down to 33 in SRSP Nellore district with one more person being recovered in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of patients discharged rose to 60.The patients under treatment are responding well and more persons are likely to be discharged in the coming days, according to COVID-19 nodal officer M. Narendra.

With no fresh cases, the total number of confirmed cases stood at 96 in the district.

In the neighbouring Prakasam district, only one active case remained in the Government General Hospital. Test reports of 750 persons received on Friday turned out to be negative.

Liquor sale begins

Meanwhile, liquor sale was started in parts of the district on Friday. In the Markapur excise circle, 90 of the 102 liquor shops were opened amid stepped up security. As many as 109 retail liquor outlets in the Ongole excise circle could not be opened as the IMFL depot itself in Pernamitta came under the red zone. There were no untoward incidents during the sale at any of the retail liquor outlets, said Markapur Excise Superintendent A. Avulaiah after overseeing the sale process by a team of excise, police and revenue staff.

Twelve liquor shops, four in Markapur town and eight in Kanigiri town, were not opened as they came under containment zones, he said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 11:07:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/no-fresh-cases-in-nellore-district/article31538188.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY