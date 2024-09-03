No evidence found in Gudlavalleru incident: Naidu

Even as the students are protesting over the presence of hidden cameras inside a girl’s hostel washroom of SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the investigating agencies have not found any evidence so far to prove the same. “It is a ploy by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to divert the attention of the public from scams that took place during its rule in the State,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister, however, asserted that an inquiry was still going on.

Mr. Naidu, on Tuesday, said that the YSRCP was making issues out of nothing. It was a desperate attempt to distract the people’s attention from the Mumbai cine star issue and other scams. Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Nara Lokesh has already responded on the matter. The State government was committed to protecting the girls in the State. A team of technical experts from Delhi was assisting the investigating agencies. The phones and computers of suspected persons were being verified, he said.

It was not correct on the part of the Opposition parties to resort to false propaganda that A.P. is not safe for women, he said, adding, “definitely it is a conspiracy of the YSRCP.”

