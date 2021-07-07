No drone cam operations without police permission

Operators asked to register equipment with police

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu on Wednesday said that drone operators and local associations of photographers have to compulsorily obtain permission from their area police stations before using the equipment for commercial or personal operations outdoor.

At a meeting with the operators at Tirupati, Mr. Naidu said that the drone cams were found to be playing key operations in the civil aviation operations. He asked all the owners of drone cameras in Tirupati Urban district to register their names and equipment with the police.

The guidelines included limiting the height of operation at 120 metres, and barring the drones in areas where airports, government offices, places of worship, and public transport system zones were located. The use of drones in residential areas, if found to be infringing into the privacy of the neighbourhood, would be liable for prosecution and seizure of the equipment.

The use of drone cams fitted with hazardous material, and maneuvering during night times had been prohibited. Operating the drones in intoxicated conditions and during mobility in vehicles would also be viewed as violation, the SP said.