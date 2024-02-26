No display of Indira Gandhi’s photos at Congress meet irks Chinta Mohan

February 26, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan on February 26 (Monday) faulted the organisers of the “Nyaya Sadhana Sabha”, the party’s maiden meeting on the 2024 elections here, for not displaying the image of Indira Gandhi on the publicity material put up at the venue.

Mr. Chinta Mohan said that it was unfortunate that the Congress leaders forgot to put up Indira Gandhi’s photographs at the venue. “We all know that without Indira Gandhi’s legacy, the Congress cannot survive. It is unfair that her photographs are not displayed here,” he said.

