No disgruntlement among Congress MLAs, says Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy brushes aside the reports that 30 Congress MLA have expressed discontent over non-cooperation from Ministers in the release of constituency development funds

July 26, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Karnataka Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy on July 26 (Wednesday) ruled out any disgruntlement within the ruling Congress and said that the government would complete its full five-year tenure.

The Minister came to the city to take part in the annual Pallavotsavam organised at the Karnataka State charities. He also took part in the review meeting with the officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at the Annamaiah Bhavan.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Reddy brushed aside the reports that about 30 Congress MLA had expressed their discontent, attributing the reasons to the alleged non-cooperation from Ministers in the release of constituency development funds and termed it as a ‘handiwork of BJP’.

“The BJP forged and manipulated a letter and posted it on the social media. Our party MLA B.R. Patil has clarified that there is no dissatisfaction among the MLAs,” said Mr. Reddy.

Asked about the speculation that a conspiracy is being allegedly working out in Singapore with an aim to destabilise the government, he said even Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had echoed on similar lines but there was no need to worry regarding the survival of the government with 135 MLAs.

