No development in A.P. despite YSRCP govt. borrowing ₹8 lakh crore, says Sharmila

February 07, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - GUNTUR

Jagan Mohan Reddy, after assuming the office, started enjoying power and forgot about Special Category Status issue, says APCC president

Sambasiva Rao M.

Youth in the State are unable to find suitable job due to the lopsided policies of the YSRCP government, alleges APCC president Y.S. Sharmila. | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for seeking votes for the forthcoming elections, saying that he if voted to power would only borrow another ₹8 lakh crore as he did in the last five years.

Addressing a public meeting at Bapatla on February 7 (Wednesday), Ms. Sharmila alleged that there was no money for any development activity in the State despite borrowing ₹8 lakh crore. 

She recalled that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured the people of securing the Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh if his party was given adequate representation in Lok Sabha. But, after winning the elections in 2019, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy started enjoying power and ignored the interests of Andhra Pradesh, she alleged. 

Ms. Sharmila alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had allied with the BJP at the Centre and left the fight for the Special Category Status. 

Drawing an analogy between the governance of her father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and her brother Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ms. Sharmila said there was a lot of difference. “My father had given full fee reimbursement to all students for all courses including engineering and medicine, which helped the poor to get the best placements. However, there was no fee reimbursement and no employment generation during the tenure of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” she said.

She alleged that more than 19 lakh youth completed graduation by spending the hard-earned money of their parents, but were unable to find a good job because of the lopsided policies of the YSRCP government.

