No demolition carried out during my tenure as member trustee of TTD board: BJP leader

November 07, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUMALA

BJP leader G. Bhanuprakash Reddy on Tuesday denied demolition of any ancient structure during his tenure as the member trustee of TTD board. Minor repairs might have been undertaken on certain structures, but no demolition was carried out as alleged by TTD officials, he said. “In fact, it was I who had then strongly vouched for the deputation of ASI officials in the TTD for the protection of ancient monuments under its fold,” he maintained.

Speaking to media persons here, he said he visited Parvetu mandapam, accepting the challenge of TTD officials for a debate on the merits of the renovation. Terming the move a hasty decision, he said his party’s State unit president D. Purandeswari had also shot a letter to the Union Ministry of Culture, seeking its intervention in the issue.

Reiterating his stance that his party was not against the development activities being carried out by the TTD, he recalled the instances of his party’s intervention in securing special permissions to Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Kadapa and the stalling of the Ananda Nilayam-Anantha Swarnamayam project.