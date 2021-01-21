Andhra Pradesh

No death reported in State in 24 hours

The State reported 173 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. There were no fatalities during the period.

For the third time this month, the State witnessed no deaths in a day. In the last six days, only four deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 196 patients recovered and the recovery rate increased to 99.01%. The number of total recoveries went up to 8,77,639. The number of people undergoing treatment was put at 1,637.

While the overall tally of infections reached 8,86,418 and the death toll remained at 7,142. The overall positivity rate of 1.269 crore samples tested came down to 6.99% and that of the 46,852 samples tested in the last one day was 0.37%.

No district reported more than 50 infections.

Chittoor reported new 46 cases. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (27), Guntur (19), Krishna (19), East Godavari (12), Kadapa (11), Anantapur (8), Kurnool (7), Prakasam (7), Nellore (4), Srikakulam (3) and West Godavari (3).

The overall district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,097), West Godavari (94,117), Chittoor (86,886), Guntur (75,338), Anantapur (67,570), Nellore (62,269), Prakasam (62,132), Kurnool (60,751), Visakhapatnam (59,578), Kadapa (55,197), Krishna (48,395), Srikakulam (46,078) and Vizianagaram (41,115).

