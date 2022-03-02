No death, 101 fresh COVID cases in the past day in Andhra Pradesh

Eight districts have less than 100 active COVID-19 cases each

A health technician collecting samples from a woman for COVID test in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The State reported 101 fresh cases of COVID-19 and no deaths in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The cumulative tally increased to 23,18,054 while the toll remained at 14,729.

The recovery rate increased to 99.29% and the number of recoveries increased to 23,01,668, as 458 patients have recovered in the past day.

The number of active cases came down to 1,657.

West Godavari reported 28 fresh COVID cases in the past day. It was followed by Anantapur (17), Guntur (13), East Godavari (12), Krishna (8), Visakhapatnam (8), Nellore (6), Chittoor (3), Prakasam (3), Kadapa (2) and Kurnool (1). Srikakulam and Vizianagaram reported no fresh cases.

Two-thirds of the total active cases, that is, 1332 (66%) are in five districts of East Godavari (660), Krishna (243), West Godavari (173), Visakhapatnam (151) and Guntur (105), while the remaining active cases are in nine other districts. Kurnool has only 11 active cases while Srikakulam and Vizianagaram have 13 cases each.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (3,16,356), Chittoor (2,72,288), Guntur (2,03,090), West Godavari (1,93,185), Visakhapatnam (1,90,796), Anantapur (1,77,235), Nellore (1,64,310), Prakasam (1,55,858), Kurnool (1,44,232), Krishna (1,36,822), Kadapa (1,34,844), Srikakulam (1,33,925) and Vizianagaram (92,218).